S. Korea Welcomes UN Report on N. Korea's Systematic Use of Forced Labor

South Korea has welcomed the latest United Nations report on North Korea's systematic use of forced labor.The nation's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the government urges Pyongyang to fulfill recommendations made in the report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights(OHCHR) in Seoul and to cooperate with the UN human rights mechanism.The ministry anticipated that the report would offer an opportunity to enhance the international community's understanding of the serious human rights situation in the regime and to bolster its efforts toward improvement.Seoul then reaffirmed the importance of enforcing the UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions on member states' decision not to authorize labor permits for North Koreans seeking overseas employment and to repatriate them back to their country.It assessed that the North's forced labor is not only a serious human rights issue, but is also linked to the international community's peace and security as funds generated from overseas labor are funneled into its illegal nuclear and missile development programs.