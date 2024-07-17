Military Calls for Caution after N. Korea's Land Mines Swept Away in Monsoon Rain

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military called for caution as land mines which North Korea has laid along the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) were swept away from the central-western region amid the monsoon rain, and more could get lost and end up south of the border.According to Seoul's defense ministry on Wednesday, some of the regions where the North laid the mines since April are connected to rivers and streams running through the inter-Korean border, such as the Imjin River.The ministry said the military is seeking advance measures against possible mine displacement, as well as the North's deliberate discharge of dams amid the rain, while exerting full efforts toward preparing for operational activities.The ministry has urged border area residents to exercise caution and to report to a nearby military unit or local police upon discovery of objects suspected of being a land mine.Meanwhile, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik convened an emergency meeting of commanders on Wednesday to discuss ways to establish each military unit's response posture against the North's continued provocation threats and expected downpours.