Up to over 70mm/hr. of Rain Forecast for Capital Region

Written: 2024-07-17 15:17:22Updated: 2024-07-17 15:37:43

Photo : KBS News

Up to over 70 millimeters per hour of rain is forecast for the capital region and northern parts of North Chungcheong Province between late Wednesday and Thursday morning.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), while a stationary front that caused a deluge in northern parts of the capital area early Wednesday travels north, another front gradually moving south, accompanied by southwesterly winds, is expected to cause a similar downpour.

From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, regions where a mid-sized low pressure system meets a low level jet are expected to observe rain of up to 70 millimeters per hour, with the KMA adding that the location of a mid-sized low pressure system is difficult to predict in advance.

The capital region, the central Chungcheong and five western border islands are likely to record up to 150 millimeters of additional rain through Friday, with some areas seeing as much as over 200 millimeters.

Up to over 180 millimeters are forecast for parts of the eastern Gangwon Province, up to over 150 millimeters in northern Gyeonggi and the southwestern Jeolla region, and up to 80 millimeters in the southeastern Gyeongsang region.
