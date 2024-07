Photo : KBS News

The military warned of the possibility that North Korea could send land mines toward the South amid heavy rainfall.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Wednesday, North Korea is believed to have been planting mines that look like leaves as the "new countermeasure" that Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, called for in response to the South's anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign.The JCS said the North has been laying tens of thousands of mines on its side of the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) since April, adding that it believes the mines could be swept downwards to the South due to the recent heavy downpours.It's also believed that North Korea could suddenly open the floodgates, such as the Hwanggang Dam, to control the water levels, which may allow the mines to flow down toward the South.