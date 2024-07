Photo : YONHAP News

"Baby Shark," the world-renowned children's song by Korean animation character Pinkfong, topped the United Kingdom's list of the most streamed music videos over the last decade.According to the U.K.'s Official Charts on Wednesday, the music video for "Baby Shark" has accumulated nearly 272 million streams in the U.K. since its release in June 2016.The song's creator, Pinkfong Company, said the latest achievement is not only the first of its kind among K-pop and K-content, but also unprecedented among children's songs worldwide."Baby Shark" was certified four times platinum by the British Phonographic Industry(BPI) in July last year, having sold over two-point-four million copies.The song also reached the milestone of surpassing one billion cumulative streams on Spotify last year.