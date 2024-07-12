N. Korean Defector Youth Baseball Team to Visit U.S. from Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

A baseball team consisting of young North Korean defectors will visit the United States later this week.According to the Director of Americas at the New Korean Peninsula Baseball Association, Kang Go-eun, South Korea's first North Korean defector youth baseball team, called the "Challengers," will visit the U.S. on Thursday.The Challengers' roster consists of 12 players, seven of whom are high school students. The team will be in New York and Washington, D.C. until July 27, where they will tour the United Nations headquarters, and also meet with a Korean-American congressman, the U.S. State Department's special envoy for North Korean human rights Julie Turner, and North Korean human rights groups.They'll also have a chance to watch the New York Yankees play, receive lessons from former player and coach Chad Cordero, and play a friendly game with a baseball team of Korean-American youths.The Challengers will also watch a Washington Nationals game on "Korean Heritage Day" on July 24, as the home team hosts South Korean slugger Kim Ha-seong and the San Diego Padres.