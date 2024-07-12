Central Region Set to See Up to 200mm of Rain Wed. Night

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s central region is set to be pounded with up to more than 200 millimeters of rain through Friday as a stationary front that had caused a deluge in northern parts of the capital area early Wednesday is again moving toward the central region.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the cities of Uijeongbu and Paju in Gyeonggi Province were pounded with more than 100 millimeters of rain per hour early hours Wednesday.At one time during the day, Seoul witnessed more than 70 millimeters of rain per hour, leading authorities to send out heavy rain emergency texts for the first time this year.With the stationary front moving back toward the central region from Wednesday afternoon, the KMA forecast that the capital region and the northern parts of the Chungcheong provinces will be pounded with up to more than 70 millimeters of rain per hour from Wednesday evening.The weather agency projected that through Friday, the capital region and Chungcheong provinces will receive up to over 200 millimeters of rain while the inland regions of Gangwon Province will see up to more than 180 millimeters of downpours and southern inland areas up to around 150 millimeters.The KMA urged the public to exercise caution as it forecast that many parts of the nation will see heavy rain during late hours Wednesday, accompanied by strong winds as well as thunder and lightning.