Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has vowed to actively tackle the illegal military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and seek China and Russia’s responsible action in tackling issues related to the North.The ministry made the pledge in a briefing document submitted to the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Wednesday.The ministry said it will keep an eye out for any differences of opinion among North Korea, China and Russia while maintaining high-level communications with Beijing.On Seoul-Moscow ties, the ministry said it will convey a stern stance on any acts that might violate South Korea’s key security interests while continuing necessary diplomatic communication with Moscow.On the country's relations with Beijing, the ministry said it will continue to pursue a healthy and mature strategic cooperation partnership via strategic communication, including dialogue between vice foreign ministers.