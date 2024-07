Photo : KBS

Flood alerts have been issued for eight locations of Imjin, Hantan, and Han Rivers as torrential rains continue for two days in northern Gyeonggi Province.The Han River Flood Control Office said that, as of 6 a.m. Thursday, flood warnings are in place for the Manjang Bridge in Paju crossing the Imjin River and for the Songcheon Bridge in Dongducheon City crossing the Hantan River.Flood advisories are in place for six other locations in the Hantan and Han Rivers.A flood warning is issued when water levels rise to 70 percent of the maximum water level, and a flood advisory is issued when water levels rise to 50 percent of the maximum level.The flood control office is advising people not to go near the rivers due to possible flooding from rising water levels.