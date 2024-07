Photo : YONHAP News

An emergency evacuation order has been issued for residents near a stream in Osan City, 47 kilometers south of Seoul, amid heavy downpour in the region on Thursday morning.Osan City issued the order in an emergency text alert at 9:20 a.m., asking residents of the Gwol-dong area to evacuate to Maehol Elementary School.Residents in the city’s O-saek market, or Five Color Market, were ordered to evacuate to Osan High School.The evacuation order came after the Han River Flood Control Office issued a flood warning for the Osan Stream at 8:50 a.m.Authorities are supposed to issue a flood warning for the stream when the water levels reach four meters. As of 9:30 a.m., the water levels reached four-point-86 meters.