Heavy Rain Causes Restricted Access to 29 Streams, Road Closures in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City has restricted access to 29 streams in the city and closed three roads amid heavy rain advisories issued for the entire capital.As of 6 a.m. Thursday, traffic is restricted for both sides of Dongbu Expressway, a section of the Seongsu-bound Inner Circulation Road, and the road under the Jeungsan Bridge in the Eunpyeong District.Access to four riverside parking lots has also been restricted.The Seoul city government activated a Level One response posture at 11 p.m. Wednesday and entered into an emergency mode, with 382 city officials and some three-thousand officials in 25 districts on standby to respond to the heavy rain.The city said that the officials on emergency duty cleaned the drains of nine underpasses from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, adding that it dispatched workers to 98 different locations.The city government said it also cleaned and checked street inlets and conducted safety checkups on road slopes, potholes, large-scale construction sites and cultural assets.