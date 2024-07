Photo : YONHAP News

An emergency evacuation order has been issued for the residents of Dangjin in South Chungcheong Province, as heavy downpour of 80 millimeters of rain per hour battered the region on Thursday morning.Dangjin City issued the order in an emergency text alert, citing flood risks of a stream near the Sigok Bridge.Residents of Sinpyeong, Naewondang, Udu and Sigok areas were ordered to evacuate immediately to community centers and other shelters.