Photo : YONHAP News

Landslide alerts have been issued for 22 cities and counties in Gyeonggi Province amid heavy downpour in the region.Landslide warnings were issued for nine areas including Paju, which recorded an accumulated precipitation of 577-point-six millimeters from midnight Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.The areas of Yeoncheon, Dongducheon, Pocheon, Yangju,Gimpo, Gapyeong, Pyeongtaek and Icheon are also under the landslide warnings.Landslide advisories were issued for 13 cities and counties, including Namyangju, Hanam, Guri, Uijeongbu, Ansan and Goyang.Korea Forest Service raised the nation’s landslide alert level for the capital region to the highest “serious” on a four-tier scale at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.