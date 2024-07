Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has named a Seoul National University professor as the new Minister of Science and ICT.In a press briefing on Thursday, the presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk announced that Yoo Sang-im, a materials engineering professor at SNU, was nominated to lead the science ministry.President Yoon also replaced three vice-ministerial officials for the presidential advisory council on unification, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and the Office for Government Policy Coordination.Tae Yong-ho, a former North Korean deputy ambassador to Britain, was tapped as the secretary general for the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, while presidential secretary for SMEs and startups Kim Seong-seop was named Vice Minister of SMEs and Startups.Nam Hyung-ki, the head of planning and coordination office at the Office for Government Policy Coordination, was nominated as the Second Vice Minister of Government Policy Coordination.