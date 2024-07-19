Gov't Expresses Regret over Trainee Doctors' No Return to Work

Photo : YONHAP News

The government expressed regret over the small number of trainee doctors who have complied with the given deadline to return to work from their collective walkout, pledging thorough efforts to minimize the medical vacuum.Presiding over a related meeting on Thursday, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said the government is reviewing final vacancies of trainee doctors as submitted by training hospitals by Wednesday.According to the medical community, resignations tendered by more than ten-thousand out of 13-thousand trainee doctors in the country are expected to be processed following their failure to return.As the recruitment of trainee doctors for the year's second half is set to begin next Monday, the minister stressed that those who have resigned would be granted an exemption if they decide to return to the training program starting September.Amid the vacuum, the minister pledged to continue to supplement the emergency medical service measures to minimize disruptions to treatment of critical and emergency patients.