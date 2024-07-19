S. Korea, US, UAE Conducting 1st Combined Exercise at Korea Combat Training Center

Photo : S. Korean Army

South Korea, the United States and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) are conducting a combined exercise at the Korea Combat Training Center(KCTC) in the eastern Gangwon provincial county of Inje.According to the South Korean Army on Thursday, the three countries' first of such training, lasting eleven days through Friday, involves the Army's Sixth Division Chosan Infantry Brigade, U.S. Forces Korea's(USFK) Second Infantry Division, and a UAE infantry company.The latest drill is aimed at verifying wartime mission performance capability through two-way combat against opposing forces and enhancing combined operation performance capability with multinational forces.With over three-thousand troops participating, the Army has mobilized the K1E1 tank, K200 armored vehicle, K55A1 self-propelled artillery, attack and mobile helicopters, as well as drones, while the U.S. has deployed over 200 combat equipment, including the Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system.The Army said the exercise has provided an opportunity to promote military exchange and cooperation among the three countries.