Photo : Reuters / YONHAP News

U.S. Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance on Wednesday vowed to ensure that the allies of the United States will share the burden of maintaining world peace.During his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the new running mate of former President Donald Trump, Vance emphasized that there would be "no more free rides" for U.S. allies, saying such actions "betray the generosity of the American taxpayer."The comments come as U.S. allies, including South Korea, would potentially need to pay more in the cost-sharing of keeping American troops on the Korean Peninsula if Trump returns to the Oval Office next year.Trump earlier this year suggested that U.S. troops could pull out of South Korea if its Asian ally does not contribute more to the upkeep of the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK).