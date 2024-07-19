Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Birth Notification System, Protective Birth Policy to Take Effect Starting Friday

Written: 2024-07-18 15:29:56Updated: 2024-07-18 15:34:00

Birth Notification System, Protective Birth Policy to Take Effect Starting Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

A new system and policy centered on protecting newborns and birthing mothers will be implemented starting Friday.

The "birth notification system," which automatically registers the birth of all newborns at medical institutions, will protect newborns and prevent crimes against unregistered babies.

Under the new system, medical institutions will notify the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service(HIRA) of information such as the child's birth, the birth mother's name, and the date and time of birth within 14 days after birth, which in turn, the local government is notified by HIRA.

The "protective birth policy" will allow pregnant women, who find it difficult to raise their child for various reasons, to receive prenatal checkups, give birth, and even submit birth notification at a medical institution under a pseudonym and a management number, which will replace their resident registration number.

The new policy aims to prevent women who are reluctant to reveal their pregnancy and birth from abandoning their newborns.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >