Birth Notification System, Protective Birth Policy to Take Effect Starting Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

A new system and policy centered on protecting newborns and birthing mothers will be implemented starting Friday.The "birth notification system," which automatically registers the birth of all newborns at medical institutions, will protect newborns and prevent crimes against unregistered babies.Under the new system, medical institutions will notify the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service(HIRA) of information such as the child's birth, the birth mother's name, and the date and time of birth within 14 days after birth, which in turn, the local government is notified by HIRA.The "protective birth policy" will allow pregnant women, who find it difficult to raise their child for various reasons, to receive prenatal checkups, give birth, and even submit birth notification at a medical institution under a pseudonym and a management number, which will replace their resident registration number.The new policy aims to prevent women who are reluctant to reveal their pregnancy and birth from abandoning their newborns.