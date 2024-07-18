Menu Content

Central Region, N. Gyeongsang Province Battered by Heavy Rains

Written: 2024-07-18 15:37:04Updated: 2024-07-18 15:57:49

Photo : Korea Meteorological Administration Weather Image 15:20 Thur., Jul. 18

As rain clouds sweep eastward over the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, downpours are falling over the central region and the North Gyeongsang Province in the southeast.

Up to 30 millimeters per hour of precipitation are being reported in the capital region, with some areas in the central region expected to see downpours of up to 70 millimeters per hour.

Up to 150 millimeters of additional rain are forecast for the capital region and North Jeolla Province in the southwest, and up to over 120 millimeters in Gangwon, Chungcheong, South Jeolla and North Gyeongsang Provinces.

On Friday, rainfall is expected in the central Chungcheong and southern regions, while rain subsides in the capital area and Gangwon. 

Daytime highs are projected to climb to 31 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 32 degrees in Daegu, and 33 degrees in Gangneung on Friday.

Meanwhile, an emergency evacuation order has been issued for residents near the Osan Stream in Gyeonggi Province, and for those in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province.
