Roads, Bridges under Traffic Control amid Heavy Rain in Seoul, Capital Area

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid heavy rain warnings affecting Seoul and parts of the capital region on Thursday, access to the Dongbu Expressway as well as other roads and bridges have been restricted.Traffic on the entire 32-point-five-kilometer Dongbu Expressway, spanning from Seoul's Songpa District to Gyeonggi Province's Uijeongbu, is being controlled due to rising water levels, with passage on lower parts of Jeungsan Bridge, First Yeongdong Bridge, and Cheolsan Bridge prohibited.Water levels near the Jamsu Bridge under Banpo Bridge across the Han River have reportedly risen to six-point-12 meters as of 2:30 p.m., close to the traffic control limit of six-point-two meters. Pedestrian passage has been banned since 7:10 a.m. Thursday, while vehicles have been restricted since 2:15 p.m.Parts of the Olympic Expressway along the Han River were also closed, including sections near Yeoido, due to rising levels.Meanwhile, passage through the Majang-Seongdong section of Seoul's Inner Circulation Road reopened from 10:50 a.m., and on the Sacheon Bridge from 12:20 p.m.