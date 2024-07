Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is again sending trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) announced at around 5:40 p.m. Thursday that the regime is, once again, sending such balloons, saying the balloons were detected flying toward the northern part of Gyeonggi Province.The JCS warned the public to be aware of falling loads of objects and upon discovery of such balloons, to not touch them and to report them to a nearby military unit or police station .