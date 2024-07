Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to make North Jeolla Province into the nation’s high-tech hub.Yoon made the pledge on Thursday during a forum on people’s livelihood held at JB Financial Group’s Aureum Campus in Jeongeup City, North Jeolla Province.The president said he will actively support an industrial complex that specializes in hydrogen in the province’s Wanju County and create an innovation ecosystem for hydrogen commercial vehicles.Yoon also vowed to make the province into a cluster of agriculture and life industries, noting that Gimje houses a smart farm innovation valley and Iksan is home to a Korean National Food Cluster. He vowed support to expand private investment toward the province’s agricultural industries.The president also disclosed plans to designate by next year Jeonju, Gunsan and Namwon as “cultural industry promotional zones” as part of efforts to foster cultural content that make local characteristics distinctive.