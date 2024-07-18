Heavy Rain to Hit Southern Regions Friday

Photo : KBS News

Heavy downpour is expected to hit southern regions on Friday, with heavy rains forecast for many parts of the nation on Saturday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), Jeju Island, Honam region and South Gyeongsang Province are expected to see 20 to 80 millimeters of rain on Friday, with more than 100 millimeters of heavy rain forecast for South Jeolla.Southern parts of Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang Provinces are likely to see ten to 40 millimeters of rain, while other parts of the nation including the capital region will receive five to 30 millimeters.Torrential rain of 30 millimeters per hour is expected for parts of South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang Provinces until Friday afternoon.As for Saturday, the weather agency forecasts 20 to 80 millimeters of rain for most parts of the nation, with more than 100 millimeters of heavy downpour expected for some regions.Afternoon highs for Friday will range from 26 to 34 degrees Celsius, around three to six degrees higher than Thursday.