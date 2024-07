Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Friday that the military transmitted propaganda broadcasts directed at North Korea through its border loudspeakers in response to the North’s latest launch of trash-carrying balloons into the South.The JCS said, in a notice to reporters, that the South Korean military conducted the broadcasts from Thursday evening to early Friday in areas near where the balloons were launched.These mark the first such broadcasts since June 9.It added that the military's response going forward will completely depend on North Korea's actions. Later in the day the JCS announced it will continuously transmit its broadcasts.The JCS estimates North Korea floated around 200 trash-carrying balloons across the border overnight, with more than 40 confirmed to have dropped in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province. This comes 22 days after the previous launch and most of them contained paper trash.