Photo : YONHAP News

Local hospitals have processed the resignations of some 76-hundred trainee doctors who left their worksites early this year in protest of the increase in medical school admissions quota.According to the health ministry on Thursday, 110 out of 151 training hospitals submitted related data, which showed 56-point-five percent, or seven-thousand-648 of 13-thousand-531 trainee doctors, resigned.The hospitals notified the government that they are looking to hire seven-thousand-707 trainee doctors in the second half of the year.As for the “Big Five” hospitals in the capital region, 92 percent of some 32-hundred non-returning trainee doctors resigned. These hospitals submitted applications to hire two-thousand-833 trainee doctors in the second half of the year.The health ministry will verify the hospitals' applications by Friday, post a notice for the recruitment on Monday, and proceed with the hiring of new trainees through August.