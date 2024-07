Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military estimates North Korea to have launched around 200 trash-carrying balloons across the border overnight.Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Friday that it identified about 200 balloons between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, with none remaining in the air.More than 40 of those balloons were confirmed to have crossed the border before dropping in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province. Most of them contained paper trash.The military said an analysis has concluded that none of the balloons carried hazardous materials.Pyongyang previously sent such trash balloons toward the South on June 26.