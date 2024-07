Photo : YONHAP News

Medical professors in the country criticized the government after hospitals began processing the resignations tendered by over 76-thousand trainee doctors, or more than half the total number, in protest of the medical school admissions quota hike.In a press release after an online general meeting on Thursday, an emergency committee of medical professors accused the government of trying to split trainee doctors by opening recruitments for the second half of the year.The professor said such move will bring the "worst of outcomes" with the collapse of regional and essential medicine.The committee said its members have agreed to urge the government to accept the demands put forth by the trainee doctors.It also announced plans to hold a symposium aimed at checking up on the current state of medical service in the country following the quota hike, and promoting normalization and development of Korea's medical industry.