Gov't to Hold Largest-Ever 'Korea House' during 2024 Paris Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will hold its largest-ever "Korea House" in Paris to promote Korean culture during the 2024 Olympic Games this summer.According to the culture ministry and the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee, the Korea House will open to the public from July 25 to August 11.The venue will house exhibitions, hands-on experience events and performances to promote Korean culture, with participation from 15 public and civilian agencies.The Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) will hold various events offering first-hand experience of K-pop, K-beauty and K-food for four days starting July 27.Through collaboration with BTS' management company Hybe, the KTO will also have K-pop stage costumes on display, and run a tourism promotion center where visitors can take photos with images of Korea's major tourist attractions in the backdrop.The Korea Arts and Culture Education Service is preparing a joint dance performance by youths from South Korea and France, while the Korea Craft and Design Foundation will stage a fashion show featuring Korea's traditional clothing of hanbok.