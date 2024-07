Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S President Donald Trump said he is sure that he will get along with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un once they meet again.Trump, who is now the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, made the remark in a speech to the Republican National Convention on Thursday.The former president said he got along very well with Kim Jong-un during his time in office, and took credit for suspending Pyongyang's missile launches. He also said that he thinks the North Korean leader "misses" him.During his term as U.S. President from 2017 to 2021, Trump held the historic Singapore summit with Kim in June 2018, followed by another meeting in Hanoi that ended without an agreement on North Korea's denuclearization.Trump had repeatedly mentioned his relationship with the North Korean leader during the first televised debate against U.S. President Joe Biden last month.