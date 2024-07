Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Marine Corps held a ceremony on Friday to commemorate Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun, who lost his life a year ago after being swept away in a current during a heavy rain victims search and rescue operation.The event, held at a memorial park inside the Marine Corps' First Division, was attended by more than 250 people, including fellow Marines, Chae's bereaved family and friends. A bust of the Marine was also unveiled.Meanwhile, an opposition bloc including the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), the minor Rebuilding Korea Party and the Jinbo Party is set to attend a large-scale candlelight rally in Seoul's Gwanghwamun area starting 6:30 p.m. Friday.The participants are expected to renew calls for a special counsel investigation to uncover the truth behind the Marine's death, which President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed earlier this month.