Heavy Rains Expected in Central Regions This Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains are expected to drench the central regions this weekend, while a heatwave hits South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju, with the feels-like temperature to exceed 33 degrees Celsius.Rainfall in the southern regions will continue for a while on Friday, while Jeju will see it taper off.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), Honam and Yeongnam regions are expected to see 10 to 40 millimeters of rain, while North and South Chungcheong Provinces as well as North Jeolla will see 5 to 30 millimeters.The agency forecasts rain clouds to move north on Saturday, with most of the nation seeing downpours ranging from 30 to 100 millimeters, while some parts of Chungcheong will see up to 150 millimeters of rain.On Saturday, morning lows for the capital will be 24 degrees Celsius, while the mercury for the rest of the country will range from 23 to 26 degrees.As for the daytime highs, Seoul will reach 27 degrees Celsius, while temperatures for other parts of the nation will range between 26 and 33 degrees.