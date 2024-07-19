S. Korean Military to Conduct Propaganda Broadcasts Every Day for Time Being

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has decided to conduct propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border every day for the time being in response to North Korea sending trash-carrying balloons to the South the previous dayThe Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said in a statement that it will enforce the continued transmitting of the propaganda broadcasts from 4 p.m. Friday.The move came after the military launched the psychological warfare operation from Thursday evening to early hours Friday in areas near where the balloons were launched.In the statement, the JCS said the South Korean military will take stronger countermeasures, including transmitting the propaganda broadcasts in a full-fledged manner, if the North’s military again pursues various provocations, including sending trash-carrying balloons.The JCS estimates North Korea floated around 200 trash-carrying balloons across the border overnight, with more than 40 confirmed to have dropped in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province. This comes 22 days after the previous launch and most of them contained paper trash.