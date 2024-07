Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy monsoon rains are set to again batter the central region on Saturday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, the southern parts of Gyeonggi Province and the Chungcheong provinces are forecast to be pounded with more than 150 millimeters of rain while the Seoul metro area is set to witness between 50 and 120 millimeters of rain.Between Friday night and Saturday morning, the Seoul metro area is projected to witness some 30 millimeters of rain per hour while Gangwon Province will see between 30 and 50 millimeters of rain per hour.From early hours Saturday, 20 to 30 millimeters of rain per hour is forecast to fall in the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces and Gwangju and between ten and 30 millimeters per hour in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.Rain will let up in southern regions from Saturday afternoon but up to 120 millimeters of precipitation is set to batter such regions from early hours Sunday.