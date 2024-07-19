S. Korean Budget Airliners Disrupted by Worldwide MS Cloud Outage

Photo : YONHAP News

An outage in Microsoft(MS)’s cloud services that had impacted a number of global services on Friday morning were found to have disrupted the systems of South Korean low-cost carriers and online game companies.According to airline industries on Friday, Eastar Jet, Jeju Air and Air Premia saw a disruption in their ticket reservation and ticketing systems.Such interference came as the three companies were found to be using a system run on MS’ cloud services. The system is operated by Navitaire, a subsidiary of Amadeus IT Group of Germany.Currently, airline personnel are manually providing ticket reservation and check-in services due to the disruptions, prompting long lines at airports.Incheon International Airport is not seeing any interference in its operations as it uses its own cloud system.South Korean video game developers Pearl Abyss and Gravity Company said they are working to normalize servers of some of their games after they were affected by the latest outage.