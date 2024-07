Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main delegation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including 30 athletes, departed for France on Saturday.The group of 18 officials from the Korean Sport and Olympics Committee(KSOC), 20 fencers, and ten table tennis players left for the departure gate at Incheon International Airport.While the KSOC officials and table tennis players are expected to head to the official Olympic village upon their arrival in Paris, the fencers are set to enter the "Team Korea Paris Platform," which serves as a pre-training camp offering Korean food.Athletes competing in events scheduled later during the Olympics, which include artistic swimming, race walk, diving, taekwondo and equestrian, will depart in phases from Monday.Team Korea consists of a total of 260 people in 21 sporting events, including 143 athletes.