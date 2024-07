Photo : KBS News

K-pop group BTS member Jimin's new single, "Who," which is the title track of his second solo album "Muse," has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 112 countries and regions around the world.According to Jimin's agency BigHit Music on Saturday, "Who" was the No. 1 song on iTunes in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy, as well as the worldwide and European charts since its release on Friday.On the Worldwide iTunes Song chart, six of the seven tracks from Jimin's new album made the top ten list, while five of the seven songs made the top ten on the U.S. chart.Jimin's latest album also topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 87 countries and regions, including the U.S., U.K, and France, as well as the worldwide and European charts.In the new album, Jimin participated as a songwriter for six of the seven tracks, and as a producer for two of them.Jimin is currently serving his mandatory military service.