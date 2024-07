Photo : KBS

South Korea continued its loudspeaker broadcasts near the inter-Korean border for the third straight day on Saturday.According to military sources, the round-the-clock broadcasts at western, central and eastern frontlines began at 6 a.m. and are set to continue for 16 hours until 10 p.m.The military resumed the broadcasts on Thursday in response to North Korea's launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border between Thursday afternoon and early Friday.The broadcasts of South Korean news and K-pop contents with loudspeakers that are capable of reaching a distance of up to 30 kilometers are expected to continue on a daily basis, until the North suspends its trash balloon activity.The latest broadcasts reportedly include news of the defection of a North Korean diplomat, and a message urging the North Korean troops who are mobilized to lay land mines along the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) to flee from the "hellish slavery."