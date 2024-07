Photo : YONHAP News

Prices of gasoline and diesel have increased for the fourth week in a row.According to data from the Korea National Oil Corporation's(KNOC) price information system Opinet on Saturday, the nation's average price of gasoline this week stood at one-thousand-713-point-one won per liter, up six-point-five won per liter from the previous week.The price per liter was the highest in Seoul at one-thousand-780 won, and the lowest in the southeastern city of Ulsan at one-thousand-690-point-six won.The average price of diesel also rose for the fourth straight week to one-thousand-548-point-six won per liter, up eight-point-one won per liter from a week ago.Global oil prices dropped this week due to the economic slowdown in China and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar.