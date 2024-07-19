KMA: Monsoon Rain Forecast Nationwide This Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rain is in the forecast nationwide throughout this weekend.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), downpours of up to 50 millimeters per hour are expected in the capital region, the western part of Gangwon Province, and northern parts of Chungcheong region between Saturday night and Sunday morning.Around 30 millimeters of rain per hour are expected for the southern part of Chungcheong, North Jeolla Province, and the northern part of North Gyeongsang Province.Most of the areas struck by the downpours will also likely see strong winds of around 20 meters per second.The rain is expected to continue through Monday in the central regions and northern Chungcheong, with the accumulated precipitation reaching up to 150 millimeters, while Gangwon and North Gyeongsang can see up to 120 millimeters.The rain will begin to subside in the southern region Sunday afternoon, where the heat wave is likely to expand.Heat wave warnings and advisories are currently in place for Jeju Island, as well as southeastern areas and eastern Gangwon.The KMA also warned of tropical nights in many parts of the country.