N. Korea Seeks to Vitalize State Tourism as Follow-up to Ruling Party Policy Goals

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea sought ways to vitalize state tourism projects during an extended meeting of the Cabinet on Friday, as a follow-up to policy goals set forth at a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Saturday that Premier Kim Tok-hun delivered the tasks suggested at the tenth plenary of the party's eighth central committee, followed by discussions among the attendees.While the participants talked about devising measures to innovate external economic projects and vitalizing tourism, no specifics were mentioned in the report by the KCNA.The report, however, referred to the attendees agreeing to put in efforts toward moving forward with ongoing development projects in the northern city of Samjiyon near Mount Baekdu and the Wonsan-Kalma coastal region, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had recently inspected.The premier also urged officials to reject mechanical, formulaic attitudes geared toward saving appearances, arbitrary decision-making and bureaucracy, while seeking to bring about a practical change and outstanding results.