Domestic Low-Cost Airlines Fully Restore Operation Systems after Global Technical Outage

Photo : YONHAP News

Three of South Korea's low-cost airlines fully restored their check-in and booking systems about 12 hours after a global technical disruption caused by the outage of Microsoft's Windows operating system.According to the transport ministry and the aviation industry on Saturday, online ticketing, reservation and websites of Jeju Air, Eastar Jet and Air Premia were back to normal as of 3:30 a.m. The outage had begun at around 3:30 p.m. Friday.The disruptions had caused delays of 92 flights by the three carriers, including 31 at Incheon International Airport and 61 at Gimpo, Jeju and other airports.Other domestic airlines and airports were not affected by the outage, as their computer systems are based on their own cloud service.A total of 13 international flights at Incheon Airport and two other domestic airports were also delayed or canceled, and their respective systems are currently being restored.The massive technical outage has caused cancellations of some 32-hundred flights and more than 30-thousand delays around the world.