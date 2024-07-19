Prosecution Questions First Lady over Luxury Bag Scandal, Alleged Stock Manipulation

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution questioned first lady Kim Keon-hee on Saturday about allegations surrounding her, including a luxury bag scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said on Sunday that Kim was summoned for questioning the previous day at an undisclosed government facility.The first lady was reportedly questioned over the allegation that she received a luxury bag from paster Choi Jae-young in September 2022 in violation of the anti-graft law.The prosecution recently learned from Yoo, the first lady's aide, that although the first lady did receive the bag from Choi, she ordered its return in the afternoon of the same day. Yoo claimed to have forgotten to return the bag while dealing with other tasks.The first lady was also reportedly questioned over her alleged involvement in the stock manipulation of Deutsch Motors, a BMW car dealer in South Korea, between 2009 and 2012.The prosecutors said that, through consultation with the first lady, they summoned Kim for the questioning at a third location other than the prosecutors' office for "security and safety reasons."