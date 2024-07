Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea again sent trash-carrying balloons across the border to South Korea on Sunday, while South Korea is conducting its loudspeaker broadcasts near the inter-Korean border for the fourth straight day in response.In a message to reporters at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that the regime is once again sending such balloons, saying the balloons were detected flying toward the northern part of Gyeonggi Province.The JCS warned the public to be aware of falling loads of objects and, upon discovery of such balloons, to not touch them and to report them to a nearby military unit or police station.The latest launch comes three days after the previous one last Thursday.The JCS has resumed loudspeaker broadcasts near the border since last Thursday in response to the repeated balloon launches by the North.The military plans to conduct the broadcasts for 16 hours on Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.