Global Airlines Resume Flights While Working to Recover from Outage

Major global airlines are resuming flight services while still working to recover from a tech outage that disrupted global travel on Friday.According to FlightAware, a company that tracks flight information, as of 2 p.m. Saturday, one-thousand-992 flights were cancelled worldwide, with over 25-thousand flights delayed.About 14-hundred flights to, from and within the United States were canceled, with four-thousand-281 flights delayed.However, the chaos and inconveniences to passengers are likely to continue as it will take more time to completely normalize the service, with tens of thousands of flights cancelled or delayed around the world.United Airlines, a U.S. airline hit hard by the outage, said in a statement on Saturday that most of its technology systems have been restored, but they will continue to see cancellations and delays this weekend.Another U.S. carrier, Delta, said that online and airport check-in, boarding procedures, and flight reservations are all possible again, although confusion will continue for passengers due to the extensive scope of the global tech outage.