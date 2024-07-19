Typhoon Gaemi Expected to Land Near Shanghai Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Gaemi, which is moving north from the eastern waters of the Philippines, is expected to pass the East China Sea and land in the south of Shanghai, China, around Friday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday morning, the third typhoon of the year, which formed in the western Pacific east of the Philippines on Saturday afternoon, is forecast to veer north from Sunday and pass the East China Sea between Taiwan and Japan's Okinawa on Wednesday before making landfall on China's inland areas south of Shanghai on Friday.The KMA said that the tropical storm is not very powerful at the moment but is expected to gain strength and develop into a very strong medium-sized typhoon when it reaches Chinese coastal areas with an atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals at its center and a maximum wind speed of 45 meters per second.When the tropical storm lands near Shanghai, it could weaken rapidly, and the remaining rain clouds could travel with the wind to North Korea or the central region of South Korea, bringing heavy rain.If the typhoon does not land in China but heads straight north to Bohai Bay, South Korea's west coast and the central region may be directly affected by the typhoon.