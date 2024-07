Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said on Sunday that it will conduct an inspection to verify the registered place of residence from Monday through October 15.The annual inspection is held to check whether the registered place of residence is the actual place of residence.The ministry will first conduct a contact-free inspection from 9 a.m. Monday through August 26, before public officials from local areas make on-site visits to confirm the registered place of residence from August 27 to October 15.For the non-face-to-face survey, people should access an application for the inspection from their registered place of residence and answer the listed questions.The on-site inspection is only for those who did not participate in the non-face-to-face survey and those who require an in-depth inspection, such as vulnerable groups and households with a suspected death or a long-term absentee from school.