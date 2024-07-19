S. Korea Begins Full-Scale Loudspeaker Broadcasts in Response to N. Korea's Balloon Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has shifted to full-scale propaganda broadcasts toward North Korea in response to the North's repeated launch of trash-filled balloons to the South.The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday that, as warned multiple times, the military will conduct its loudspeaker broadcasts at all front-line areas from 1 p.m.The move comes after North Korea sent trash-carrying balloons across the border to South Korea on Sunday, just three days after the previous launch.The South Korean military conducted propaganda broadcasts toward the North with loudspeakers installed on the western, central and eastern fronts in relay for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, but shifted to full-scale broadcasts using all the loudspeakers from 1 p.m.The JCS criticized the North's balloon campaign, saying that despite the severe damage caused not only to South Koreans but also to North Koreans due to heavy rain, the North Korean military is repeating low-level acts against the South.The JCS then sternly warned that actions to raise tensions in the frontline areas by the North Korean military may result in fatal consequences for itself and that all responsibility lies entirely with the North Korean regime.