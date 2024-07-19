Top Prosecutor Not Briefed in Advance about First Lady’s Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok was not briefed in advance about prosecutors’ questioning of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, reportedly notified the top prosecutor that Kim was being questioned at a third location other than the prosecutor's office late Saturday.The prosecutor general received the report by telephone about ten hours after the questioning began.Two probe teams at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office summoned the first lady to an annex building of the Presidential Security Service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and questioned her for nearly 12 hours until 1:20 a.m. Sunday.The prosecutors reported the questioning to Prosecutor General Lee at 11:10 p.m. Saturday, when they already completed questioning on Kim’s alleged stock manipulation and were well over halfway done questioning her about her luxury bag scandal.An official from the Supreme Prosecutor's Office said neither the prosecutor general nor any of the supreme prosecutors knew about the questioning and they were only informed when it was nearing an end, adding the top prosecutor is deeply contemplating the situation.