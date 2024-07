Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military estimates North Korea floated around 500 trash-carrying balloons across the border on Sunday.Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that as of 8 a.m. Monday, it identified about 500 balloons launched by the North, adding that 240 of them made landfall in South Korea, mostly in northern Gyeonggi Province and Seoul.According to a military official, the balloon launch ended at 8 p.m. Sunday, with no balloons seen in the air currently.The JCS said the balloons that were found mostly carried scraps of paper, but no harmful materials.