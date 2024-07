Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military is conducting full-scale propaganda broadcasts toward North Korea for a second consecutive day.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Monday, the military started the loudspeaker broadcasts near the inter-Korean border at 6 a.m., which will continue for about 16 hours until 10 p.m.The propaganda broadcasts reportedly include news on a recent defection by a senior North Korean diplomat and information about landmine explosions that killed North Korean soldiers who were clearing land and carrying out mine-related operations in frontline areas.The South Korean military had conducted propaganda broadcasts toward the North by alternately operating loudspeakers installed on the western, central and eastern fronts, but shifted to full-scale broadcasts using all the stationary loudspeakers from 1 p.m. Sunday.These mark the South's first full-scale broadcasts using all the stationary loudspeakers since September 2018.